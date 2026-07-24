SBU launches new successful strikes on oil refineries and radar stations in Russia and Crimea

On the night of July 24, the SBU launched new successful strikes on oil refineries, oil pumping stations, and radar stations in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian intelligence service reports.

"Among the affected facilities: the Subkhankulovo linear production control station in the Republic of Bashkortostan (distance – 1,350 km). As a result of the strike, a tank farm and the Novospassky mini-refinery in Ulyanovsk region (distance – 900 km) are on fire. A fire also broke out in the tank farm and the 1st Plant mini-refinery in Kaluga region," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Additionally, according to the report, a Nebo-U long-range radar station at the Belbek military airfield and a fuel and lubricants tank at the Saki military airfield were damaged in Crimea.

The SBU notes that these special operations are being carried out in fulfillment of the objectives set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce Russia’s military and economic potential.

"The SBU continues to refine its long-range special operations. In a single night, the Service’s drones simultaneously carried out strikes on several regions, various types of targets, and at varying depths within Russian territory. This approach significantly complicates the enemy’s response capabilities and forces the dispersal of air defense forces and assets," the agency concludes.