Sybiha to Hungarian FM: Russia's escalation at sea requires coordinated response

Ukrainian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers, Andriy Sybiha and Anita Orbán, discussed how they can cooperate to ensure global food security in light of Moscow’s blockade of maritime navigation in the Black Sea.

“I had a constructive conversation with Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Orban. I briefed my colleague in detail on Russia’s relentless brutal attacks against peaceful Ukrainian cities and Kremlin’s attempts to hold global food security hostage by blocking maritime navigation in the Black Sea,” he said on X Friday.

Sybiha emphasized that such an escalation by Russia at sea requires a coordinated response. “We discussed how Ukraine and Hungary can work together, alongside our partners, to strengthen and safeguard global food security.”

According to him, the parties also discussed international initiatives aimed at strengthening interregional cooperation and promoting prosperity in the Carpathian region, paying particular attention to the Carpathian Integration Initiative.

“We exchanged views on issues related to national minorities. I emphasized in this regard Ukraine’s commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue that will further strengthen Ukrainian-Hungarian relations,” the foreign minister reported.

“We agreed to continue our dialogue and to work together towards arranging a meeting between our leaders,” Sybiha said.