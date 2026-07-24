Zelenskyy: At least 6 dead, dozens wounded in Kyiv region following Russia missile strike

Six people are known to have died and dozens have been wounded in the Kyiv region following a Russia missile strike, and all necessary services are working at the strike site, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"A rescue operation is currently underway in the Kyiv region following a strike by Russian missiles. As of now, dozens of casualties are reported. It is also known that, unfortunately, six people have died. My condolences to their family and friends. The clarification of all circumstances and the fate of the people is ongoing. All necessary services are working at the scene," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

The President emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for its brutal strikes on people.

"Russia has long ignored any international norms, any human norms. They are only interested in continuing killings. It is important that partners also fully understand that the protection of life depends on them as well. Missiles for Patriots are priority number one," he said.

Earlier, Valeriy Borovyk, founder of the defense production company First Contact, reported that Russia launched a strike on Kyiv, targeting a location hosting a weapons exhibition, resulting in casualties and destruction.

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers confirmed that on Friday, July 24, an enemy missile strike hit a location in the Kyiv region where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Information about the exact location of the participants was not publicly distributed," its Facebook post said.