Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers confirms enemy strike on exhibition in Kyiv region

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers has confirmed that on Friday, July 24, an enemy missile strike hit a location in the Kyiv region where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Information about the exact location of the participants was not publicly distributed," its Facebook post reads.

The Council added that the circumstances of the strike are being established by competent authorities and urged people to refrain from spreading photos and videos from the scene, geolocations, information about victims, companies, and other details that could harm people, the work of the Defense Forces, or the investigation.

"The Council of Arms Manufacturers team was not the organizer of the event, but is in contact with colleagues and is providing necessary support," the post says.