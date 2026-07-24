Russia strikes site of weapons exhibition - First Contact founder Borovyk

Russia launched a strike on Kyiv, targeting a location hosting a weapons exhibition, resulting in casualties and destruction, Valeriy Borovyk, founder of the defense production company First Contact, has said.

"There was a very serious strike in the afternoon on July 24 on one of the training grounds where a weapons exhibition was taking place. Some of our acquaintances were there. Official announcements will come later. Most likely, it was specifically targeted at a particular event," he said on Apostrophe TV.

He is likely referring to the strike on Kyiv a few hours ago. The Mayor of Kyiv wrote at the time that medical assistance was required in the Sviatoshynsky district.