Russians drop two aerial bombs on Slovyansk: five killed, nine wounded

Russian occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on Slovyansk on the morning of Friday, July 24, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"Five people were killed and nine were wounded – these are the preliminary consequences of the strike," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the strike damaged 10 private homes, an enterprise, and the premises of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Latvia.

"The Russians attack our cities daily – and for the second day in a row, their attacks have resulted in numerous victims in Slovyansk. Staying here is dangerous! I urge everyone still near the front line to evacuate. Evacuation is free. We will help with travel, accommodation, and any necessary support," Filashkin emphasized.