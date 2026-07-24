Zelenskyy states that relations with Trump improved after Vatican meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the nature of his relationship with US President Donald Trump had changed, and that the meeting in the Vatican was the first turning point in their dialogue.

Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with American journalist Laura Loomer, an excerpt of which she published on the social media platform X.

Responding to Loomer’s question about what had changed in his relationship with Trump since his previous visit to the USA, Zelenskyy agreed that the tone had indeed changed.

"You’re right. The tone has changed. Absolutely. Our first turning point happened in Rome, in the Vatican. Yes, it was a short meeting, but I’ve always said that, in my view, it was a historic moment, because we changed our relationship in 15-20 minutes," the Ukrainian president noted.

According to him, during this meeting, he and Trump were alone, and the subsequent dialogue between them was positive.

"There was no one around us. It was just the two of us. And I was very happy to hear from the president, and I hope he was too – he called me, and I called him. And I believe this should have remained between the two of us, but everything went very well," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized the importance of relations and dialogue with the US president: "I’m very happy, because the lives of many people depend on such relations and dialogue."

After the interview excerpt was published, US President Donald Trump responded to it with a post on Truth Social, writing, "Very good!!!"

Loomer also reported that Trump shared the interview excerpt she published on his Truth Social account.

“President Trump just posted this clip from my exclusive interview with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy on his Truth Social account, and in another post, he quote posted the clip with a screenshot of my tweet,” the journalist reported.

Earlier, Loomer announced an interview with Zelenskyy, noting that the conversation took place at the Mariinsky Palace in Ukraine.

“I just interviewed President Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace in Ukraine. No questions were off limits and I didn’t pull any punches. Full interview coming soon!” Loomer said.

Loomer, who posted a video of her arrival in Ukraine, said she came to see the country with her own eyes and find evidence of the propaganda she claims she was being fed with.

“So I came to Ukraine to see the country for myself. I am going to try to find evidence for the propaganda I’ve been fed, and if I don’t find it, I will let everyone know so they too can come to see the light,” she noted.

Laura Loomer is an American far-right political activist and one of the most influential representatives of the MAGA movement.