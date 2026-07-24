Ukrainian Navy gains capability to command NATO maritime mine clearance forces for first time

The Ukrainian Navy has for the first time achieved NATO-confirmed capability to command Alliance maritime mine clearance units after the Mine Action Headquarters successfully completed a NATO Level 2 (NEL-2) evaluation, the Ukrainian Navy press service reported.

The evaluation took place during the Ukrainian-American exercise Sea Breeze 2026. Following extensive testing, the unit received the Mission Capable rating.

The Ukrainian Navy noted that the NEL-2 evaluation, in accordance with the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Evaluation and Feedback Program (OCC E&F) guidance document, assesses not only the unit’s compatibility but also its full operational readiness. "Successfully completing this level confirms that the unit is capable of performing combat missions in accordance with Allied Command Operations Forces Standards," the Ukrainian Navy press service reported on Facebook.

The agency emphasized that for the first time in the history of the modern Ukrainian Navy, the unit has been officially included in the NATO Maritime Mine Countermeasures Command.

"For the first time in the history of the modern Ukrainian Navy, the unit has been officially included in the NATO Maritime Mine Countermeasures Command. This means that Ukraine now has the Alliance-confirmed capability to command and control subordinate multinational forces, interact at the level of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group, and conduct the full spectrum of maritime mine countermeasures missions," the message, posted on Friday morning, notes.

The Navy noted that achieving Mission Capable status was the result of a complex, multi-layered process that lasted three years after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. During this time, Ukrainian naval personnel underwent training, implemented Alliance doctrines, and acquired the necessary capabilities.

"This result is further undeniable proof that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, specifically the Ukrainian Navy, are not only deterring the enemy but also continuing their steady integration into the Euro-Atlantic security architecture at the level of the world’s best navies," the Ukrainian Navy noted.

The press service added that the experience gained is important for further work to clear the Black and Azov Seas of mines.