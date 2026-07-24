Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 164 of 180 enemy UAVs, four X-59/69 air-launched missiles overnight; hits from 14 attack drones recorded

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 164 of 180 enemy UAVs and four of five X-59/69 air-launched missiles fired by the enemy overnight on Friday. However, hits from 14 attack drones were recorded at nine locations, as well as debris from downed enemy targets falling at eight locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of July 24 (from 6:00 p.mp on July 23), the enemy launched an attack from the airspace over the Black Sea using five X-59/69 guided air-to-air missiles and 180 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas, as well as Parodiya-type drone simulators, from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Donetsk (TOT), Hvardeyske, and Chauda (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on their Telegram channel.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 8:00, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed four X-59/69 guided air-to-air missiles and 160 enemy Shaheds, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs, as well as other types of drones, in the north, south, and east of the country.

One guided air-to-air missile hit, 14 attack UAVs were recorded at nine locations, and debris from downed targets was also recorded at eight locations.