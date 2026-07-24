Zelenskyy may visit Washington on July 28 to attend Graham's funeral, meet with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington on Tuesday to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham and may also hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the format of which is currently being negotiated, reported Deutsche Welle US correspondent Misha Komadovsky.

According to Komadovsky, two high-ranking officials provided information about Zelenskyy’s expected visit to the US capital.

“President Zelenskyy is expected in Washington, DC next Tuesday, two senior officials tell me. He plans to attend Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral,” Komadovsky said on X.

He also said that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is being prepared, but the final format of the negotiations has not been determined yet.

“A meeting with President Trump is also being arranged — officials are still finalizing the format, whether a sideline meeting at the funeral, a private sit-down, or an official White House visit,” he said.