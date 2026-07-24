Russia warns of shipping danger in Black Sea due to Ukrainian drone threat

Russia warned all vessels of the danger of operating within its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea following intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russia-linked ships in the area, Bloomberg reported.

"Moscow warned that it is unsafe to navigate in its Black Sea waters after Ukraine has been ramping up attacks on Russia-linked ships in the area," the report says.

Citing a weekly bulletin from the Russian Defense Ministry published on July 22 on the agency’s website, the publication noted that the bulletin contains warnings about potential threats to navigation.

The warning was addressed to all vessels located in Russia’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.