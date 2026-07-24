Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Raytheon to jointly produce Patriot interceptors

Ukraine will jointly produce Patriot interceptors, one of the most critical air defense assets, with American defense company Raytheon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Raytheon is a very strong defense company, and Ukraine has long used its equipment to protect its people from brutal Russian attacks, Zelenskyy said following a meeting with a Raytheon team led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona.

"I am grateful for the company’s readiness to take our partnership to an even higher level, when Ukraine will jointly produce with Raytheon one of the most important air defense assets – interceptors for Patriots," he said, adding that he and President Trump discussed this in Ankara.

The president noted that other areas of partnership regarding non-lethal military equipment were also discussed during the meeting.

"Our teams – at the governmental level and from the private sector – will be in contact to finalize everything," he added.