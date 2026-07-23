MFA approves new strategic documents on public diplomacy and communications

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has signed an order approving three new strategic documents that will guide the Foreign Ministry's activities in public diplomacy and strategic communications in the coming years.

"Public diplomacy and strategic communications are an integral part of Ukraine's national security. This is an independent area of ​​struggle, a position that must be maintained every day. Here, we either explain to the world what Ukraine is fighting for, or this space is filled by someone else, usually to our disadvantage," Sybiha was quoted as saying on the Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

It is noted that the new Communications Strategy of the Foreign Ministry is a basic framework encompassing fundamental principles of communications: from values ​​to algorithms for action in crisis situations. The document has been almost completely updated to take into account the realities of war and information confrontation. For the first time, the concept of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications community has been introduced, which, in addition to official channels, includes civil society, the families of Ukrainian diplomats, and Ukrainian communities abroad.

The strategy consolidates the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' coordinating role in external communications, for the first time outlines approaches to interaction with the media and journalists, and prioritizes proactive communications in the context of cognitive confrontation. A separate framework for the use of artificial intelligence tools in Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications is also outlined.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Public Diplomacy Strategy defines the building of emotional, trusting, and partner-based connections with audiences worldwide, focusing on the war, Ukraine's resilience, and the pursuit of peace and justice. The updated version encompasses new areas—cultural heritage, historical memory, religious diplomacy, creative industries diplomacy, fashion and design, and youth diplomacy.

A separate document is the Communication Strategy "Ukraine – Southeast Asian Countries"—the first Ministry of Foreign Affairs document dedicated to this region. It continues the regional policy initiated by the "Ukraine-Africa" ​​and "Ukraine-Latin America and the Caribbean" strategies and envisions engaging with the region in its own language, rather than using a generalized approach. The strategy includes local context, key narratives, opportunities, and principles for monitoring and evaluation based on data on Ukraine's presence and perceptions in the region.

It is noted that the strategy was developed by the Department of Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communications of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of an expert group. The work lasted several months and included consultations and strategy sessions with other agencies, civil society, and experts. Partners from UNDP, the Government of Japan, and the European Union, in particular through the EU-Ukraine Strategic Communications Capacity Development Initiative, contributed to its preparation.