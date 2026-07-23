Ireland announces new aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 125 mln

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee announced a new bilateral aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 125 million for 2026 on Thursday, July 23, the Irish government press service reported.

“This support includes a EUR 100 million allocation towards the provision of priority non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine. It also includes a EUR 25 million allocation to support the restoration and protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with a focus on energy ahead of winter,” the message reads.

Speaking from Kyiv, Martin said the Irish people stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people in the fight against Russia's immoral and unjustified war of aggression.

“It is devastating to see first-hand the impact of Russia's campaign of aerial attacks targeting Ukraine's towns and cities. The support announced today will help Ukraine defend itself from these attacks and save civilians lives. It will also help Ukraine prepare for the winter to come, protecting and repairing energy infrastructure,” he noted.

Martin emphasized that support for Ukraine is a priority for the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU, and Ireland will continue to work with EU and international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine, in accordance with the UN Charter, based on justice and accountability.

McEntee, in turn, emphasized that Ireland will work to increase pressure on Russia.

“Russia is also once again cynically targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure ahead of winter. Last winter, millions were left without heat or electricity in temperatures of -20°C. Our support will help repair that damage and will assist efforts to build resilience ahead of the coming winter. We are committed to supporting Ukraine's EU accession path," she noted.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the support provided, the head of state's press service reported.

"We value that during Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, you're right here with us, with Ukraine. You're standing with Ukraine, seeing for yourself what's happening, and understanding what we need to defend ourselves and protect people's lives. Russia's attacks don't stop for a single day," the Head of State said.