Ministry of Defense approves MUL.E all-wheel-drive electric motorcycle for AFU

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved the MUL.E, Ukraine's first all-wheel-drive electric motorcycle, for use in the Armed Forces.

The ministry's website notes that the MUL.E is designed for transporting personnel with weapons, small cargo, and the wounded on roads with various surfaces and in off-road conditions.

"This motorcycle has the following features: a unique 2x2 all-wheel drive design; increased survivability (two independent motors); stealth/quiet operation; highly efficient electric motors; short deployment/disassembly times; long battery life; significant cruising range; high mine resistance due to low surface pressure; high top speed; and the ability to tow a trailer with cargo," the message reads.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the electric motorcycle's charged batteries last for almost 100 km. Additionally, an additional gasoline generator is installed on the MUL.E frame, which charges the standard batteries. It is removable, so it can be used as a power source for charging batteries for phones, communication equipment, FPV drones, and providing power to the unit in the field.

Thanks to the use of wide off-road tires and all-wheel drive, the electric motorcycle can navigate difficult off-road conditions, including washed-out soil, sand, deep snow, and swampy terrain. The vehicle creates low surface pressure, preventing it from activating most mines designed to destroy vehicles and armored vehicles.

During testing, the MUL.E confirmed its stated performance characteristics and capabilities for military missions.