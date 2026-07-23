Zelenskyy interviewed by Laura Loomer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to American activist and blogger Laura Loomer, she reported on her social media.

“I just interviewed President Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace in Ukraine. No questions were off limits and I didn’t pull any punches. Full interview coming soon!” Loomer said on X Thursday.

Laura Loomer, who posted a video of her arrival in Ukraine, stated that she had come to see the country with her own eyes and find evidence of the propaganda she claimed she had been disseminated.

Laura Loomer is an American far-right political activist and one of the most influential representatives of the MAGA movement.