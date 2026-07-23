Defense forces strike tanker, pontoon crossing and other enemy’s military objects – AFU General Staff

On the night of July 23, 2026, as part of reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military and military and economic targets of the enemy, reports the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Yes, one tanker was hit in the waters of the Black Sea. The tanker is used for the transportation of Russian oil, oil products and fuel in the interests of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Telegram channel said.

In addition, a pontoon crossing in the area of ​​the Novo-Ekonomichny of Donetsk region, which the enemy uses to ensure military logistics and the transfer of forces and assets, was hit.

Also, an attack was made on the area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated in Horlivka, Donetsk region.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.