Ukraine together with Raytheon will produce interceptors for Patriot – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, together with the American defense company Raytheon, will produce one of the most important air defense equipment - Patriot interceptors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Raytheon is a very strong defense company, and Ukraine has long been using its equipment to protect our people from brutal Russian attacks. I am grateful for the company's willingness to take our partnership to an even higher level, when Ukraine will produce together with Raytheon one of the most important means of air defense - interceptors for the Patriots. We talked about this with President Trump in Ankara, and now is the time to move in this direction," Zelenskyy wrote after the meeting with the Raytheon team led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona.

The President added that during the meeting, other areas of partnership related to non-offensive military equipment were also discussed.

"Our teams - at the government level and from the private sector - will maintain contact to finalize everything," he summarized.