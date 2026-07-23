Reps of Danish Red Cross Youth Movement get acquainted with work of colleagues from Ukrainian Red Cross

Representatives of the Danish Red Cross Youth Movement have got acquainted with the activities of colleagues from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“Representatives of the Danish Red Cross Youth, Fatima Murkas and Kristine Raunkiær, are in Ukraine for a working visit. Over the course of two weeks, they will learn more about the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross youth programme, meet with volunteers and discuss the further development of the partnership between the two organizations,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

The visit began in Lviv with a meeting between the Ukrainian Red Cross Youth Development Sector team, representatives of the Danish Red Cross Youth and representatives of the Lviv regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

During the meeting, participants presented the structure and activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross youth programme, discussed key achievements, challenges and strategic priorities, shared successful practices and identified new opportunities for cooperation. Particular attention was given to the role of young people in Ukraine’s recovery, psychosocial support for young people and the development of joint international initiatives.

Representatives of the Danish Red Cross Youth emphasised their desire to engage with young people in Ukraine as much as possible, as their experience, resilience and willingness to take responsibility provide an important example for the international humanitarian community.

Murkas is a member of Denmark’s advisory body, the Partnership for Global Development, and advises the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark on international aid issues. She also represents the interests of young people at the international level through partnerships with the Danish Red Cross Youth.

Raunkiær has worked with the Ukrainian Red Cross and the Danish Red Cross for many years, supporting the development of youth leadership, social cohesion and community recovery.

“The next two weeks will include joint work, learning about Ukrainian Red Cross youth initiatives, sharing experiences and strengthening a partnership that creates new opportunities for youth development and support for communities across Ukraine,” URCS added.