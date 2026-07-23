European Commission to refine proposals for sanctions on Russian combatants with subsequent adoption expected in autumn

The European Commission is set to further refine its proposal regarding a ban on entry into European Union member states for Russian combatants, with formal adoption anticipated in the autumn.

A European official told journalists in Brussels on Thursday that the Council of the EU agreed to review the matter within a short timeframe and asked the European Commission to examine the details, return with a report in two to three months, and then hold further discussions.

According to the official, a decision can be expected sometime in the autumn, around October, because several preparatory steps remain necessary.

The official explained that a visa ban for former Russian combatants represents a very important security measure for Europe. While the measure has been agreed upon in principle, authorities must properly link the sanctions with the visa system and resolve several technical requirements.

The official emphasized that the EU must ensure the implementation method is fully compatible and harmonized with existing visa and Schengen framework regulations.