EU adopts 21st sanctions package against Russia

The Council of the European Union has approved the 21st package of sanctions against Russia in response to the war it is waging against Ukraine.

The press service of the European institution reported on this decision on Thursday.

"Today, the Council adopted the 21st package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to its war of aggression against Ukraine. It includes harsh economic sanctions hitting the sectors that have the greatest impact on Russia’s economy and its ability to fuel its war of aggression against Ukraine, and the largest batch of individual listings of the last four years, totalling 218, of which 48 individuals and 170 entities," a statement said.

The Council of the EU noted that today's package aims to further paralyze Russia's economy and military machine. "It comes in the wake of Russia's recent brutal military strikes intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy, water, and medical facilities, cultural and religious sites, causing severe hardship for the civilian population," the press release emphasizes.

The EU remains determined to maintain and step up pressure on Russia to end its brutal war of aggression and enter into meaningful negotiations for a fair and lasting peace.