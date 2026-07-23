Zelenskyy discusses with Illarion Pavliuk prospects for development of defense technologies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Ukrainian writer and military officer Illarion Pavliuk, during which they discussed, in particular, the technology of defense and the prospects for the development of defense technologies.

“I met with Illarion Pavliuk – a service member and a well-known Ukrainian writer. I thanked him for defending Ukraine and everything Ukrainian in every sense of the word. We discussed the further technological advancement of our defense and the future of defense technologies. In particular, Illarion briefed me on the use of tactical-level unmanned technologies, his vision of the steps needed to maintain our technological edge over the enemy, and the challenges we may face along the way,” he said on X.

As it is known from Pavliuk’s Facebook page, in October 2023 he completed his service in the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and took the position of head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense.

In July 2026, on the occasion of Statehood Day, Captain Illarion Pavliuk was awarded the Order of Danyla Halytsky.