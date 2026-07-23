I do not agree to any position other than Minister of Defense - Fedorov

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for all the proposed options and stated that he wants to really influence the course of the war, and therefore does not agree to any position other than the position of Minister of Defense.

"I am grateful to the President for all the proposed options. But today in the state there are only three positions that, besides the military on the battlefield, really determine the course of the war - the President of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is why I do not agree to any position other than the position of Minister of Defense," Fedorov said, according commentary provided to journalists on Thursday evening.