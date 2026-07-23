Zelenskyy tells partners no shortage of Patriot missiles must exist amid shellings

Against the backdrop of Russian shelling of Pavlohrad, Kherson, and Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to eliminate the shortage of missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

"Every day Russia continues to terrorize our people. It uses various types of weapons against Ukraine: guided bombs, missiles, drones. It is very important that we can counteract this. Our partners know which decisions can help, and the main thing is that there must be no shortage of Patriot missiles. It is important for partners to hear this. We are working 24/7 at all levels," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As the President noted, three people are currently known to have died in Pavlohrad as a result of a Russian guided bomb strike on the territory of an enterprise.

"The Russians also struck Kherson with guided bombs. Multi-apartment and regular residential buildings, the regional children’s clinical hospital, and educational institutions were damaged. There are injured people. There were also Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Missiles hit Odesa region," he cited examples of the attacks by the invaders on peaceful Ukrainian cities in just half a day.