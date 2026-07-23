Zelenskyy: Ukraine to discuss negotiation proposals with USA soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that ideas on continuing negotiations were discussed during yesterday’s conversation with US President representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"As for the Americans, we discussed that there could be several ideas. I understand what these ideas are, which were briefly presented to me yesterday, because it was a long conversation, but by phone, without unnecessary details. I received the relevant proposals, we will discuss them with the Americans. I will try to make sure we do this in the near future," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday.