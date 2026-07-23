Zelenskyy offers Svyrydenko US ambassador post, still deciding on Umerov's position

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is considering a new position for Rustem Umerov and added that he had offered Yulia Svyrydenko the post of ambassador to the United States.

"I am thinking about this [regarding Umerov’s position]. We have discussions with Rustem and Yulia [Svyrydenko]. We will return to Svyrydenko. We have proposals. It is no longer a secret that, indeed, with all due respect to Olha Stefanishyna, it is no secret that I counted on and offered Yulia Svyrydenko the post of ambassador to the United States," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday.

The President explained that he considers the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. to be one of the key ones for the state, which is why it should be held by "a person at the level of a deputy prime minister, minister, or prime minister."

According to Zelenskyy, one of the arguments in favor of Svyrydenko’s candidacy was her contribution to concluding an economic agreement with the United States.

"Yulia made an important agreement under her leadership with the United States. This is an economic component that can and should connect us with the United States," the President said.

At the same time, he noted that Svyrydenko also received another proposal regarding work in one of the areas of state policy, and also reported that Umerov has been offered new options for future work as well.

"There is another proposal to head one direction, and we will return to this. Rustem also currently has relevant proposals," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy noted that Umerov faces three main tasks – negotiations on ending the war, the drone deal, and work on the Freya anti-ballistic system.

On July 12, a knowledgeable source told Interfax-Ukraine that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna will leave the diplomatic service of her own accord, and the President is satisfied with her work.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. On July 17, Zelenskyy offered the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to Ihor Klymenko. Prior to this, the position was held by Rustem Umerov.