Zelenskyy dissatisfied with regional resilience plans for winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas said that he is not happy with the percentage of completed work regarding regional resilience plans in preparation for the upcoming winter.

"Logistics, grain, agriculture, energy – all these things are very important. Just like resilience plans, with which I, honestly between us, am completely dissatisfied. I saw the percentage of completed work, we need to get involved very quickly," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday.