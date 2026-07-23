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Zelenskyy dissatisfied with regional resilience plans for winter

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas said that he is not happy with the percentage of completed work regarding regional resilience plans in preparation for the upcoming winter.

"Logistics, grain, agriculture, energy – all these things are very important. Just like resilience plans, with which I, honestly between us, am completely dissatisfied. I saw the percentage of completed work, we need to get involved very quickly," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday.

#winter #resilience_plans
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