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Zelenskyy: Russia to increase strikes on vessels to block grain corridor

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Zelenskyy: Russia to increase strikes on vessels to block grain corridor
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine will prepare for the winter period as challenges remain regarding energy and agriculture, in particular, Russia will increase strikes on vessels to block the grain corridor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"And we see that, indeed, there are people near Putin who want to end the war: they see economic collapse, logistical collapse, etc., but there are military personnel who want an expansion of the war, an increase in mobilization. They want this, they want to kill us, and they want the continuation of this war. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for the winter plan," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday.

#strikes #grain_corridor
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