Zelenskyy offers Fedorov post of Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he offered Mykhailo Fedorov several positions, the latest being Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations.

"I believe that Mykhailo is on the team, and I offered him several positions. The latest position, so as not to go into details of all our meetings, is Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Military Innovations. And this is very important because there must be coordination of innovations with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, with the leadership of our army’s commander-in-chief, with the General Staff, and, of course, with the President of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv on Thursday.

The President also said that newly appointed NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko faces the task of getting through the winter.

"State Emergency Service personnel showed a high level under him [Klymenko], helping civilians, the military, everyone. And after any attacks, I expect a systematic approach so that the NSDC closes all urgent issues," Zelenskyy explained.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly announced a decision on July 12 to change the prime minister and the government to implement an "updated political strategy." The head of state proposed Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko for the post of Defense Minister, replacing Mykhailo Fedorov, who had headed the Ministry of Defense only in mid-January of this year.

At a meeting with the ruling Servant of the People faction, the head of state, according to participants, explained his personnel decision by constant conflicts between the former defense minister and former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, which Fedorov himself confirmed. According to the latter, the decision on his dismissal was also influenced by the reform of the defense procurement system and those dissatisfied with it. Publicly, Zelenskyy said that Fedorov would remain on his team, but the latter refused the proposed post of adviser.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the nomination of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in particular appointing National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivsky as Minister of Interior.

The appointment of government members at a plenary meeting on Thursday, which took place as a package (except for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President), was voted for by 264 MPs.

In the post of Minister of Interior, Vyhivsky replaced Ihor Klymenko, who had held the position since February 2023.

On July 17, Zelenskyy offered the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to Ihor Klymenko, and the corresponding appointment decree is being prepared.