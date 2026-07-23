Zelenskyy, Martin honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin have honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv.

"We appreciate Ireland’s unwavering respect for our people. Today, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin began his visit to Ukraine by honoring the memory of our fallen soldiers. Likewise, Ireland began its presidency of the EU Council with respect for those who defend all of Europe today, for the Ukrainian people. We thank Ireland for this solidarity with Ukraine and our people," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Martin arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for a visit. He is expected to hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visit the Ukrainian parliament, and meet with its speaker to discuss Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations and the internal reform agenda.