Attack on Pavlohrad kills 3, injures at least 10 – official

Three people were killed and at least ten were injured as a result of an enemy attack on a food industry enterprise in Pavlohrad, reported head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Three people were killed and at least ten were injured due to a Russian attack on Pavlohrad. All the injured are in the hospital receiving necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier this day, Hanzha reported an attack on a food industry enterprise and a fire caused by the strike.