SBU uncovers 6 more instances of Russia using depleted uranium munitions in Chernihiv region

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have documented new instances of Russia using munitions containing depleted uranium against Ukraine, the SBU reports.

"Dangerous components were discovered in Geran-2 attack drones used by the Russians to strike Chernihiv region during April–June 2026," the Ukrainian special service informed on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

As the investigation revealed, the enemy is using radioactive elements in R-60M missiles, which they adapted for use on their UAVs.

"During the inspection of impact sites of Russian drones and radiological examination of their warheads, the investigative-operational group and State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) specialists recorded natural background radiation exceeded by 80 times," the statement reads.

At the same time, according to the agency, the gamma radiation level of individual fragments of enemy drones ranged from 8.3 to 24 μSv/h, against an allowable sanitary norm of 0.3 μSv/h.

"Such background radiation poses a direct threat to human health and the environment," the report emphasizes.

Following an expert analysis initiated by the Security Service, it was established that the warheads of these missiles contain nuclear material identified as Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

"The presence of radioactive components was confirmed by dosimetric equipment and a mobile automated radiological system," the SBU clarified, noting that after discovering and studying the dangerous munitions, comprehensive measures were carried out to neutralize them and safeguard citizens.

SBU investigators opened criminal proceedings on these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

The SBU once again urges citizens to exercise caution upon discovering fragments of UAVs, missiles, or other munitions.

"Under no circumstances approach such objects, do not touch or move them. Move to a safe distance and immediately report the dangerous find to hotlines: SBU – 1516, SES – 101, or National Police – 102," the Ukrainian special service urges.

The investigation is ongoing under the procedural direction of Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.