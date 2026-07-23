Nova Poshta co-founder proposes tax breaks to offset Russian shelling damage

Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Poshta, has proposed that the country’s leadership consider introducing a mechanism to compensate businesses for losses caused by Russian missile and drone attacks through tax relief equivalent to the amount of damage sustained.

"This is not about supporting ‘individual’ companies but about protecting the entire economy. It would enable businesses that have suffered losses to recover more quickly. More importantly, however, it would boost confidence across the board and send a signal that investments in Ukraine are protected," Popereshniuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, unless such a mechanism is established, continued Russian attacks will affect not only individual companies but also the willingness of Ukrainians and foreign investors to invest in and develop Ukraine’s economy.

"In addition, this would be a responsible and fair approach toward taxpayers. It is better to provide security guarantees today for those who create jobs and pay taxes than to lose much more tomorrow," the Nova Poshta co-founder said.

In his opinion, if the strikes on logistics infrastructure and the economy continue on a reciprocal basis, victory will go to the side that restores, restructures, and adapts its businesses more quickly.

"For the same reason, Ukraine’s economy today also needs the maximum possible degree of freedom – deregulateon, privatization, and lower taxes," Popereshniuk argued.

As reported, over the weekend Russian forces launched three strikes on the territory of Nova Poshta’s Kharkiv innovative sorting terminal, killing two company employees and a driver working for a partner carrier. Several other people were injured. Earlier, on July 16, Russian forces struck Nova Poshta Branch No. 5 in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a guided aerial bomb.

Recently, enemy attacks on Nova Poshta’s terminals and other assets have become systematic. In particular, the company’s sorting terminals in Kryvy Rih and Dnipro were damaged in early July, while on July 2 Russian forces struck the company’s logistics centers in Kyiv and Zaporizhia.

The company previously specified that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the estimated cost of restoring the group’s property damaged by enemy attacks or combat operations has exceeded UAH 2.1 billion. Throughout the full-scale war, Nova Poshta has paid UAH 194 million in compensation for damaged or destroyed shipments.

Nova Poshta’s core business is the express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

Nova Poshta increased its revenue by 32% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, to UAH 32.5 billion. Taxes paid rose by 24.6% to UAH 7.6 billion, while capital investment exceeded UAH 1.5 billion, compared with UAH 1.9 billion in the first half of last year.