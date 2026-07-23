Von der Leyen: 21st sanctions package freezes oil price cap for year, targets shadow fleet, bans entry for combatants

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, agreed upon by ambassadors of European Union member states, freezes the oil price cap for another year, targets assistance to Russia’s "shadow fleet," and bans combatants from entering the EU.

"I welcome the agreement on the 21st sanctions package against Russia. At a time when Ukraine has built military momentum, our sanctions continue to weaken the economic foundations of Russia’s war effort," she commented Thursday on the decision adopted by the ambassadors on her X social media page.

The European Commission President noted that another 32 Russian banks will be added to the sanctions list with transaction bans imposed, alongside cryptocurrency firms and oil trading platforms.

"Freezing the oil price cap adjustment for a year, so that the Russian war machine does not benefit from market shocks. For the first time, we’re targeting vessels assisting Russia’s shadow fleet. And we took an important step towards formally banning Russian combatants from entering the EU," von der Leyen listed among the agreed measures.

In this regard, she expressed "many thanks" to Ireland, which holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, "for facilitating this agreement."