Zaluzhny at Farnborough 2026: governments must provide weapons not only for army but for almost entire economy

The vulnerability of critical infrastructure to long-range munitions requires governments around the world to equip not only their armed forces with necessary weapons, but virtually their entire economy, emphasized Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021–2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny at the "UK-Ukraine Industrial Cooperation" round table during the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

"Modern warfare clearly demonstrates how relatively small and inexpensive munitions can operate successfully over ranges of thousands of kilometers. Critical infrastructure and energy facilities become especially vulnerable. In most countries, they are completely defenseless against such strikes. Therefore, the task of governments today is to provide necessary weapons not only for the army, but for almost the entire economy," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Monday following the discussion.

He stressed that no one has done this before, but this is precisely what Ukraine is doing now. "Ukraine today is a laboratory of modern warfare. A place where a new military-technological component of the world is being formed… Our experience in UAVs, EW, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence should shape the development of defense technologies in NATO countries, because this is needed, first and foremost, by the Alliance," the diplomat noted.

According to Zaluzhny, the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine’s key strategic partners. "Since 2022, it has already provided more than £13 billion in military assistance. This consistent support created the foundation for transitioning bilateral relations from a military aid model to a mutually beneficial partnership. And it is very positive that this cooperation has reached a new level, where the main focus is not only supporting Ukraine, but also the joint establishment of new manufacturing capabilities," he noted.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the organizers of "UK-Ukraine Industrial Cooperation" "for their efforts toward developing joint production, investment, and technological cooperation," and also reported a "constructive conversation" with Air Vice-Marshal Mark J. Farrell, Director of the Ukraine Capability Hub at the UK Ministry of Defence, who leads military aid initiatives for Ukraine.