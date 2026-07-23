Air defense downs 154 of 168 enemy UAVs; hits by 4 missiles, 7 strike UAVs recorded across 9 locations

On the night of Thursday, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 154 enemy drones. However, hits by four missiles and seven strike UAVs were recorded across nine locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data as of 07.30, air defense shot down/suppressed two Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles and 154 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types across the north, south, and east of the country," the Telegram post states.

In total, on the night of July 23 (from 18:00 on July 22), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, five Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, and 168 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered versions), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones from Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Donetsk (temporarily occupied territory), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW and unmanned system units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, hits by one ballistic missile, three guided air-to-surface missiles, and seven strike UAVs were recorded across nine locations. Falls of downed debris were recorded at four locations.