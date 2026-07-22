Dpty Commander-in-Chief of AFU: We’re extremely focused on legalization of R&D centers

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Andriy Lebedenko, spoke about the work to legalize military R&D centers (Research and Development), which will be located at the corps level, at the brigade level.

"Right now, we are extremely focused on legalizing R&D centers. They will be located at the corps level, at the brigade level. This is precisely the legalization of small workshops, which, as you know, are currently temporarily established. But we are looking toward the day when they will become full-time units with the specialists they already have," Lebedenko said at a briefing at Ukrinform on Wednesday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to the brigadier general, this makes it possible to "appropriately utilize highly qualified civilian specialists" by recruiting them for their specialization while serving in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.