Lebedenko on laser weapons: In 2-3 months, we will have systems that will engage aerial targets better than machine guns

Ukraine is developing projects related to laser weapons, said Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Andriy Lebedenko.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Lebedenko spoke about this at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Projects related to the weapons of the future are advancing. They already exist today. There are manufacturers and teams, both within the Ukrainian Armed Forces and outside them – private companies that are producing laser weapons. They are already capable of intercepting FPV aircraft, and work on the Shahed missiles is already underway. And this is the story of the next two to three months – we will have similar systems that will allow us to engage aerial targets even better than machine guns. This is a promising prospect. Today, we are achieving all of this," he stated.