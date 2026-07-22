Twenty-four ambassadors from OSCE participating states arrive in Lviv to study experiences in ensuring security, resilience in wartime - mayor

Twenty-four ambassadors from OSCE participating States arrived in Lviv to study experiences in security, resilience, and reconstruction in wartime, according to the mayor, Andriy Sadovy.

"Today, a delegation of permanent representatives of OSCE participating States and donors to the Ukraine support program arrived in Lviv on an official visit. Twenty-three representatives of foreign countries and Ukraine, as well as OSCE institutions, inspected the aftermath of the destruction of a national architectural monument – ​​a UNESCO World Heritage site – visited rehabilitation centers, and learned about experiences in ensuring resilience in the face of a full-scale invasion," according to a statement on the mayor's website.

According to the report, delegates met with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy at the Lviv City Council. He introduced the guests to the UNBROKEN ecosystem of humanity being developed in the city and outlined Lviv's priorities, including supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces and strengthening the city's critical infrastructure.

"People used to come to Ukraine to bring humanitarian aid. Today, they are beginning to think and understand that they need to come to Ukraine, to come to Lviv not only to provide assistance, but also to learn. Today, we are a source of new knowledge that they simply don't have," Lviv mayor emphasized.

During the meeting, the ambassadors of OSCE participating States discussed support for veterans, the development of rehabilitation infrastructure, psychological support for children, intersectoral cooperation, and the role of international partners in implementing humanitarian and social projects.

"We came to Ukraine with a delegation of 24 representatives from OSCE participating States to see firsthand how the war has impacted people's lives and to assess the effectiveness of OSCE-supported projects.

"Today in Lviv, we are visiting the UNBROKEN and Superhumans rehabilitation centers, as well as the Tviy emotional support space... Lviv today is a good example of resilience and how a community can respond to the challenges of war," noted Raphaël Nägeli, Head of Delegation and Permanent Representative of the Swiss Confederation to the OSCE.

Currently, the OSCE Secretariat's extra-budgetary support program for Ukraine is implementing 17 projects in cooperation with government agencies and civil society. These projects cover humanitarian demining, support for veterans and their families, human rights protection, development of psychosocial assistance for children, judicial reform, media freedom, and other areas aimed at strengthening the resilience of Ukrainian society.