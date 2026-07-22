Koretsky holds phone talk with Estonian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has held a telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, the government press service reported Wednesday evening.

"We discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense and energy sectors, as well as the need to increase sanction pressure on Russia," the Ukrainian prime minister noted.

Koretsky thanked his Estonian counterpart for his consistent support.

The parties agreed to meet during Michal's visit to Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day.