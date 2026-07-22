Reps of Japanese and Ukrainian Red Cross implementing joint humanitarian projects

A delegation from the Japanese Red Cross and representatives of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross reviewed the implementation of joint humanitarian initiatives in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

“As part of the visit, the delegation toured Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Cardiology Centre and the Pohonia Psychiatric Care Home, where they learned about the work of a mobile health unit operating under the Comprehensive Support for Primary Health Care in Ivano-Frankivsk Region programme in partnership with Medics Opika,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Particular attention was given to the work of mobile health units providing services to residential care facilities for older people across the region. These visits aim to provide medical care to palliative patients who require ongoing medical support due to chronic and severe health conditions. During the visits, patients receive primary health care, medical consultations and support from specialist healthcare professionals.

The delegation also learned about the work of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross. During the meetings, participants discussed the results of ongoing programmes, shared experiences of cooperation and explored opportunities to further develop joint humanitarian projects supporting communities across the region.

“Cooperation with the Japanese Red Cross Society is an important part of strengthening the humanitarian and health programmes of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to this partnership, access to quality primary health care continues to improve, the work of mobile health units is expanding, and people who require ongoing care and specialised support due to their health conditions receive comprehensive assistance,” URCS noted.