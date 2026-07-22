Sybiha announces opening of new Ukrainian consulate in Poznan

On July 23, Ukraine will open a new consulate in Poznan, Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.

"On July 23, the Ukrainian consulate in Poznan will open its doors to its first visitors. We are making the decision on where to open a new consulate based on existing needs: where the number of Ukrainians is growing and where, accordingly, the need for consular services is growing. There are approximately 170,000 of them in Poznan and the surrounding region. Until recently, each of them had to travel halfway across the country to obtain a passport or resolve a consular issue," he wrote on Telegram.

Sybiha noted that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is consistently developing the network of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in line with the needs of our citizens. "We strive to make consular services closer, more accessible, and simpler, and to make people's interactions with the government require less time and effort," he added.