Umerov and Whittaker discuss drone deal, localization of Patriot missile production

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov discussed preparations for the signing of the drone deal agreement and the localization of Patriot missile production in Ukraine with US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

"A productive meeting with the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, in Kyiv. We discussed the development of the drone deal initiative between Ukraine and the USA… We paid special attention to the issue of localizing the production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine. This is extremely important for strengthening our air defense and protecting Ukrainian cities and people," he wrote on Telegram.

Umerov noted that the partnership format through the drone deal will open up even more opportunities for defense cooperation, including technology exchange, joint production,. He thanked the United States for its leadership, strategic vision and unwavering support.