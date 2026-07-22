Chornomorsk port, other Greater Odesa ports continue normal operations despite Russian shelling – Ministry of Infrastructure

The Chornomorsk seaport, along with other Greater Odesa ports, continues to operate in standard mode, and the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor ensures the export of Ukrainian products and the fulfillment of international contracts, according to a commentary from the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

"Regarding the information about the suspension of Maersk's operations in Chornomorsk, we report that this is not about the suspension of the operation of the Chornomorsk seaport, but about the temporary suspension of Maersk's operations at one of the terminals of the Chornomorsk Fishery Port," the ministry stated on its website.

It is emphasized that despite Russian attacks on port infrastructure, there is no need to speak about the cessation of operations at the Chornomorsk port.

Among other things, the Ministry of Infrastructure added that it is in constant interaction with port administrations and market participants and continues to monitor the situation.

At the same time, the ministry explained that the state-owned enterprise "Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port" and the Chornomorsk Fishery Port (CFP) are separate port operators operating in the water area of the Chornomorsk seaport.

As reported, the Danish company Maersk temporarily suspended further service provision to Ukraine via the Chornomorsk Fishery Port (CFP) due to Russian shelling of its infrastructure.

CFP is a port operator that operates its own berths. In turn, the Chornomorsk seaport is one of the largest ports in Ukraine, which is part of the ports of Greater Odesa and ensures the operation of the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor. Transshipment of part of export and import cargo is carried out through its terminals.

Maersk is the largest international corporation and world leader in container shipping and logistics with its headquarters in Copenhagen. It operates a fleet of hundreds of vessels and manages supply chains in more than 130 countries.