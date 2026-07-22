Kindergarten modernized in Poltava region for EUR 526,000 with EIB support

The Romashka kindergarten in Kotelva, Poltava region, resumed operations following a reconstruction costing EUR 526,000 carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP) financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the financial institution has said.

It is noted that the EIB provided EUR 438,000 for the modernization of the facility, while the local community funded another EUR 88,000.

"Ukrainian children continue to experience disruptions to safe, in‑person schooling, affecting their well‑being. That is why we are helping communities rebuild and become more resilient even in the midst of war," EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said.

At the kindergarten, which is attended by eighty children, including internally displaced persons, and employs fifteen staff members, the roof was replaced, energy-efficient windows and doors were installed, utility networks, facades, and interior premises were updated.

The facility also received new furniture and educational equipment, and its premises were adapted for children with disabilities. In addition, a new protective shelter was equipped for the kindergarten in the event of air raids and other emergency situations.

The work lasted from April 2024 to June 2026 within the framework of the URP with a total volume of EUR 340 million.

The program is one of three joint initiatives of the European Union (EU) and the EIB for the recovery of Ukraine, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Finance, and local authorities with UNDP technical support.

According to EIB data, as of July 2026, the bank has provided EUR 740 million under three recovery programs for the modernization of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating, and water supply systems. The implementation of these programs is also supported by EU grants totaling EUR 15 million.