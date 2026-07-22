2,442 apartment buildings receive UAH 610 million in funding under SvitloDIM program

Under the government support program for apartment buildings "SvitloDIM", which is ongoing in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, 2,442 apartment buildings have already received funding totaling more than UAH 610 million as of July 22, the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported.

They specified that more than 1,300 buildings have already received assistance in Kyiv (according to LUN, there are more than 12,000 multi-apartment residential buildings in the capital), more than 800 in Kyiv region (out of more than 8.1 thousand), and over 300 buildings in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

The received funds are directed toward purchasing equipment that will ensure the stable operation of vital building infrastructure. More than UAH 560 million has already been transferred for equipment procurement.

By type of applicants, 68% were received from apartment building co-owners’ associations (OSBB), 22% from apartment building managers, and 10% from servicing cooperatives.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure commission reviews applications on a daily basis: 4,205 applications have already been processed, of which 2,442 were approved. The rest were rejected and can reapply after finalizing the documents.

Application statistics show that residents most often choose solutions that ensure the stable operation of basic building systems and do not require complex maintenance. In particular, co-owners plan to purchase 3,725 batteries (about 37% of applications), 3,357 inverters (about 33%), 1,107 solar panels (about 11%), 1,105 high-voltage battery management units (about 11%), and 851 generators of various types (about 8% of applications).

To receive assistance, applicants open a separate current account in hryvnia with a special usage mode at one of the program’s partner banks. Today, Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank (UGB), Raiffeisen Bank, PrivatBank, UKRSIBBANK, Globus Bank, VST Bank, Kredobank (for Kyiv and Kyiv region only), A-Bank, Sense Bank, and MTB Bank have joined the program.

As reported, the government program "SvitloDIM" – support for apartment buildings that helps install autonomous power sources – launched on January 28, 2026. It provides financial assistance to co-owners ranging from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 to purchase autonomous power sources. This makes it possible to ensure light, water, heat, communication, and elevator operations during outages. At the first stage, the program operates in Kyiv and Kyiv region. In early April, the government extended the program to Kharkiv region.

In mid-April, the submission of applications for the "SvitloDIM" program from apartment buildings in Kharkiv region started.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the "SvitloDIM" program until the end of the year.