The enemy has advanced near the village of Zapovidne (formerly Nikanorivka) in Shakhivska community of Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, the OSINT project of DeepState reported.

According to the project’s maps, the area of ​​territory under occupier control in Pokrovsk direction has increased by 0.57 square kilometers, while the area of ​​the penetration zone (the "gray zone") has grown by 2.01 square kilometers.

As reported on July 20, last week the penetration zone in Donetsk region generally contracted, meaning in many places the enemy’s advance was consolidating within the "gray zone."

Overall, the area of ​​occupation last week, according to DeepState, decreased by 26.04 square kilometers, while the week before it increased by 33.28 square kilometers. The area of ​​invasion increased by 47.84 square kilometers last week, compared to 42.45 square kilometers the week before.

Thus, according to DeepState data, last week the area of ​​invasion decreased by an average of approximately 3.8 square kilometers per day, while the area of ​​invasion increased by 6.8 square kilometers.

The week before last, the area of ​​invasion increased by an average of 4.8 square kilometers per day.