Ukrzaliznytsia to receive 92 more new passenger cars in 2027-2028

Joint-Stock Company Ukrzaliznytsia has signed a contract for the production of another 92 new passenger cars, including 83 compartment cars with the option to operate as either standard compartment or sleeping cars (SV), and nine with barrier-free compartments, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Under the new contract, Kriukov Car Building Works will manufacture 92 cars for Ukrzaliznytsia," the company reported on Telegram.

Deliveries are expected to take place throughout 2027-2028.

The company noted that the cost of a single compartment car is UAH 68 million, while a barrier-free compartment car costs UAH 72 million, with the procurement being financed using funds provided in the state budget.

"Ukrainian enterprises supplying components and equipment will traditionally be maximally involved in the production of the cars," the message reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia also explained that fleet renewal is currently crucial for the company because passenger cars regularly sustain damage due to ongoing Russian attacks, including two such incidents recorded over the past weekend.

"In addition, some cars are gradually being decommissioned due to the expiration of their standard service life. The new cars will ensure stable transportation and create additional passenger seats," the company emphasized.

Ukrzaliznytsia recalled that in 2026 the company already received 21 new Ukrainian-made passenger cars, for which 166 Ukrainian enterprises were involved in supplying components and technological solutions.

In total, Ukrzaliznytsia has contracted 358 new passenger cars, of which 187 are already carrying passengers.