Zelenskyy discusses measures for effective veteran policy with Marine Corps veteran Volynsky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hero of Ukraine and Marine Corps veteran Serhiy Volynsky, during which they discussed the necessary changes for the development of an effective veteran policy.

“I met with Serhiy Volynsky, a Hero of Ukraine and a Marine Corps veteran. We discussed the changes and decisions needed for a productive, realistic veterans policy,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to the president, the situation in the Ukrainian Defense Forces was also discussed during the meeting.

“It was important to hear his assessment of the situation in Ukraine’s Defense Forces. I am grateful for his advice and for his willingness to continue being part of our country’s team,” Zelenskyy noted.