Khmara after his talk with Drapaty: We have common position regarding development of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Ukraine will continue to exert military and technological pressure on Russia by all means necessary – it will carry the war into the aggressor’s territory, ensuring maximum preservation of human lives through technological change, stated Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara following his conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

"Ukraine will continue to exert military and technological pressure on Russia by all means necessary. I discussed this with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Khmara also stated his confidence in Major General Drapaty. "We agreed to be honest with each other and resolve all disagreements in the interests of Ukrainian soldiers. Together, we can fulfill the president’s instructions and ensure the conditions for the maximum effectiveness of our Defense Forces. The brigade and corps commanders outlined the specific challenges facing the Defense Forces today," Khmara added.

According to him, the first steps are "to support the front, strengthen support for partners, and shift the war as far as possible to the aggressor’s territory. To do this, we will ensure stable and flexible access for combat units to effective weapons, particularly long-range ones, and the development of technologies and asymmetric solutions."

"The goal remains unchanged: our army’s technological superiority over the Russian enemy and the maximum preservation of human lives through technological advancements. We must expand the scope of what we are already effective at: deep strike and mid-strike, NRC, and other solutions that save soldiers’ lives and more effectively destroy the enemy," the acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

Khmara also reported that he discussed his vision for the future with the Commander-in-Chief. "We share a common position regarding the development of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported our vision," Khmara emphasized.

"We are working on a strategy—practical steps to end the war on Ukraine’s terms and force Russia to a long-term peace. Our goal is a strong Ukraine," the Defense Minister concluded.